Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo: Rock's Romeo & Juliet She was a singer from Long Island, inspired by Liza Minnelli and coated in spandex; he was a guitarist from Cleveland. Together they are one of rock's most enduring couples, who have sold 36 million albums, recorded 15 Top 40 hits, and won four consecutive Grammys. Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo talk with correspondent Jim Axelrod about their creative partnership, their 40-year-marriage, and their latest collaboration: the upcoming stage musical, "Invincible," a reimagining of "Romeo & Juliet" featuring their iconic rock songs.