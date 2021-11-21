Live

Watch CBSN Live

"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 11/21

Our annual broadcast devoted to food, hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Ben Tracy looks at the increased popularity of "plant-based" or vegan diets. Also: Lee Cowan interviews country singer Walker Hayes about his ode to Applebee's; Mo Rocca explores the history of the Automat; Seth Doane meets pasta makers in Puglia, Italy; Serena Altschul looks at new efforts to deliver more food to homes, helping farmers and restaurateurs; Tracy Smith sits down with the cast of the new movie "The Humans"; Lilia Luciano visits a storied Mexican restaurant, the Mitla Café; Roxana Saberi checks out an AI wine taster; Jim Axelrod goes in search of a perfect cup of coffee; Luke Burbank looks into the origin of ranch dressing; Jonathan Vigliotti meets a water sommelier; and Grammy-winner T-Pain mixes a beer-and-ice cream cocktail for Kelefa Sanneh.
