Ted Olson argues the case for civility Attorney Ted Olson, a star in conservative legal circles, has argued 65 cases before the U.S Supreme Court, on issues ranging from the disputed 2000 election and money in politics, to same-sex marriage and the children of illegal immigrants. But his stance has not always reflected traditional conservative doctrine. Olson talked with correspondent Mo Rocca about overcoming polarization, and about his marriage, which demonstrates that opposites attract.