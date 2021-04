"Promising Young Woman": An elegant, gut-punch of a film The awards-season success of Emerald Fennell's "Promising Young Woman," a revenge thriller in which a woman methodically wreaks vengeance after her best friend is sexually assaulted, has spurred conversations about sexism in Hollywood and female empowerment on screen. Correspondent Holly Williams talks with Oscar nominee Carey Mulligan about the film's message and its fearless, complicated heroine.