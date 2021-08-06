Book excerpt: "The Collected Works of Jim Morrison"

"The Collected Works of Jim Morrison," published by Harper Design, is a new anthology featuring poetry, lyrics, artwork and journals by the frontman of The Doors, Jim Morrison (1943-1971).

In addition to a nearly-600-page book compiled from materials in the Jim Morrison Archive, Harper is also releasing a CD/digital download audio version that contains recorded performances of Morrison's works by Patti Smith, Oliver Ray, Liz Phair and Tom Robbins, among others.

The audio book also features, available for the first time, Morrison's final poetry reading, recorded at the Village Recorder in West Los Angeles on December 8, 1970 – his 27th birthday.

Listen to an excerpt below, along with a transcript; and don't miss John Blackstone's report on Jim Morrison, his cultural impact, and the production of this new anthology on "CBS Sunday Morning" August 8!

Click on the link or the audio player below to hear Jim Morrison read "Whiskey & Mystics & Men." from The Village Recorder Tapes (1970)



My name is the Holy Shay

I come to town this day

to tell my story to the Judge

Judge, Judge, Judge, Judge

the man is not wanted here.

Come to our house, say the Manderino

and tell us why it is you stray so near

And why you run away fast & come back slow

In the middle of the sun

In the middle of the day

When even an idiot goes indoors

The sun sucks snakes

Into its eye

What do the dead do

When they die?

EarthAirFireWater

MotherFatherSons&Daughters

Airplane in the starry night

First fright

Forest follow free

I love thee

Watch how I love thee

Have you forgotten

the lessons

of the ancient war

Keep opening doors

in the party skull.

The tunnel of Love.

Strangle the women,

voices, one by one

"Sing to your Daddy

in the house of suede"

Funeral bells are ringing

cemetery deer are singing

Cypress trees of Monterey

The cool wines of disorder

Calmly, looking back

growing slowly

older

I want the kiss of war

to unnerve the nation

Demand transfer

to another station

The Politics of ecstasy are real

Can't you feel them working

thru you

Turning night into day

Mixing sun w/the sea.

& Gentlemen of doubt

shout your warnings

to the women of Crete

who have no need for meat

Sweet sacred meat

Come out! Come out!

& eat





Excerpt from "The Collected Works of Jim Morrison: Poetry, Journals, Transcripts and Lyrics," ℗ & © 2021 HarperCollinsPublishers. Excerpted with permission by HarperCollins.

