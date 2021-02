A matter of trust: Overcoming COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy When coronavirus vaccinations were first offered late last year, millions of Americans flocked to sign up. But some—especially in historically underserved communities of color—were hesitant, if not outright opposed. Senior contributor Ted Koppel sits down with community leaders and healthcare workers to explore the roots of this skepticism, and the challenges of getting the vaccine to the people who need it the most.