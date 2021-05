A medieval Italian castle, now a TikTok star Working Wi-Fi is just one of the challenges of living in a 12th-century castle in Northern Italy, where student Ludovica Sannazzaro has moved back home during the pandemic. The castle has been in her family for 28 generations, and is now the featured setting for her humorous TikTok vignettes, "The Castle Diary." Correspondent Seth Doane pays a visit to learn the secrets of modern-day castle living.