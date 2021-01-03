The threats arising from the massive SolarWinds hack When it comes to cyberspace, the United States is the most technologically-advanced nation – and, at the same time, perhaps the most vulnerable to a cybersecurity intrusion. The suspected Russian hacking of software from SolarWinds, a Texas-based IT management company, caused a "cyber virus" that has infected the computer systems of more than 18,000 private and government customers, in the U.S. and abroad. "Sunday Morning" senior correspondent Ted Koppel talked with cybersecurity experts Richard Clarke and Keith Alexander, and New York Times journalist David Sanger, about the national security implications of the breach, and the dangers it poses to critical infrastructure.