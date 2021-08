The history of anti-Asian hate crimes in America While hate crimes in this country increased last year by two percent overall, hate crimes against Americans of Asian and Pacific Island descent rose by 146 percent, with the Trump administration's use of racist rhetoric during the pandemic blamed by some for the rise in violence. History shows that Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders have had to weather this wave of discrimination and scapegoating many times before. CBS News correspondent Weijia Jiang reports.