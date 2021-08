Clive Davis on "We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert" When the mayor's office decided to put on a star-studded concert to celebrate New York City's return after lockdown, Clive Davis got the call. The 89-year-old music producer signed up such artists as Bruce Springsteen, Patti Smith and Paul Simon, in what is his most important project: bringing concerts back to New York. Contributor Kelefa Sanneh reports.