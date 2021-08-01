Alexander Vindman on truth and its consequences Twin brothers Alexander and Eugene Vindman, brought to America by their Ukrainian father, had stellar military careers in their adopted country, until Alexander filed a complaint against President Trump for impropriety in his phone call with the Ukrainian president, and later testified at Trump's first impeachment hearing. Correspondent David Martin talked with the Vindmans about duty and the firestorm that ensnared them both when Alexander spoke out, as retold in his memoir, "Here, Right Matters"; and with their father, Semyon, about the meaning of freedom for Soviet émigrés coming to America.