The multi-hyphenate Cedric the Entertainer Cedric Antonio Kyles – comedian, actor, director and producer – boiled his stage name down to Cedric the Entertainer, but he still wears many hats. The star of the sitcom "The Neighborhood," who will be hosting next week's Emmy Awards on CBS, sat down with Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz to talk about his career and the joy he hopes to bring to audiences.