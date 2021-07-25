Live

Watch CBSN Live

Surviving locked-in syndrome: How one man confounded expectations of death

Rushed to a Massachusetts emergency room four years ago, 28-year-old Jacob Haendel exhibited signs of stroke. Doctors thought Haendel was in a vegetative state and would soon die, but the one-time chef was very much awake and conscious, suffering from locked-in syndrome – a purgatory between life and death. Correspondent Lee Cowan talks with Haendel about his extraordinarily rare medical trauma, and about his remarkable recovery.
