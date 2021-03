Genre-busting musician Michael Kiwanuka on setting himself apart British singer-songwriter Michael Kiwanuka has won fans around the world with a sound that defies easy description – a mix of blues, rock, funk, R&B, jazz and soul. Correspondent Seth Doane talks with the musician who has been called "Britain's Otis Redding" about how he struggled with self-confidence, and why his eponymous, Grammy-nominated album, "Kiwanuka," is an appreciation of what sets him apart.