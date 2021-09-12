Tagging migrating whimbrel shorebirds Whimbrel are dramatically declining in numbers due to the pressures of climate change encroaching upon the birds' habitats and migratory routes. So, it was a shock when ornithologists discovered that 20,000 eastern whimbrel – half of the estimated population – stopped to roost on South Carolina's tiny Deveaux Bank during their annual migration. Correspondent Martha Teichner joins experts as they attempt to capture and tag some of these birds, to learn more about them in order to best help them survive.