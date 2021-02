Paolo Fazioli, now with his son Luca, fine-tunes the art of piano making The majestic red spruce growing in the Val Di Fiemme of Italy's Dolomites has been prized by instrument makers for centuries. Some of the best planks wind up at the piano factory of Paolo Fazioli, a pianist and engineer turned piano maker. Seth Doane speaks to Fazioli in his factory in the Italian town of Sacile, 40 minutes north of Venice, about his meticulous work, which began 40 years ago.