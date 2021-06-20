Building a canoe, and ties to his late father

Trent Preszler had an estranged relationship with his father, who died of cancer in 2014. His only inheritance was his father's toolbox. Setting out to build a canoe from scratch using his father's tools, Preszler saw his project lead to life-changing realizations about self-discovery, reconciliation and forgiveness. CBS News lead national correspondent David Begnaud talks with Preszler about the hidden meanings of building these one-of-a-kind canoes, and about Preszler's memoir, "Little and Often."