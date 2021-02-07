Recipe: Spinach, Artichoke and Red Pepper Dip

A potent dip from Food Network star Eddie Jackson.

Spinach, Artichoke and Red Pepper Dip

Yield: 6 to 8 servings

Prep Time: 40 minutes

Cook Time: 30 minutes

Ease of Preparation: easy

Active Time: 40 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour 10 minutes

Ingredients:

1 large round loaf country bread

4 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup sour cream

2 small jalapenos, 1 seeded and chopped, 1 finely chopped

1 clove garlic, crushed and peeled

One 10-ounce box frozen chopped spinach, thawed, drained and squeezed very dry in a kitchen towel

1 cup marinated artichoke quarters, rinsed and drained

1/4 cup chopped fresh Italian parsley

1/2 cup roasted red peppers, drained and finely chopped

1 1/2 cups shredded pepper jack or Monterey Jack cheese

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Olive oil, for brushing

Baguette slices, crackers and crudites, such as carrots and celery, for serving

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Cut a thin slice from the top of the bread to expose the inside. With a paring knife, cut out the center of the bread to make a bread shell about 1-inch thick. Cut the bread top and center into cubes and set aside. Combine the cream cheese, mayonnaise, sour cream, chopped jalapeno and garlic in a food processor and process until smooth. Add the spinach and artichokes and pulse until chunky. Add the parsley, all but 1 tablespoon of the red peppers, 1 1/4 cup cheese, 1/2 teaspoon salt and some pepper and pulse just until combined. Spoon the mixture into the bread bowl and top with the remaining 1/4 cup cheese, reserved red peppers and finely chopped jalapeno. Place the bread on a baking sheet. Brush the bread all over with olive oil and bake until hot and bubbly, 25 to 30 minutes. Serve with the bread cubes, baguette, crackers and crudites.



