Recipe: Spinach, Artichoke and Red Pepper Dip

Spinach, Artichoke and Red Pepper Dip
Yield: 6 to 8 servings
Prep Time: 40 minutes
Cook Time: 30 minutes
Ease of Preparation: easy
Active Time: 40 minutes
Total Time: 1 hour 10 minutes
Ingredients:
1 large round loaf country bread
4 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1/2 cup sour cream
2 small jalapenos, 1 seeded and chopped, 1 finely chopped
1 clove garlic, crushed and peeled
One 10-ounce box frozen chopped spinach, thawed, drained and squeezed very dry in a kitchen towel
1 cup marinated artichoke quarters, rinsed and drained
1/4 cup chopped fresh Italian parsley
1/2 cup roasted red peppers, drained and finely chopped
1 1/2 cups shredded pepper jack or Monterey Jack cheese
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
Olive oil, for brushing
Baguette slices, crackers and crudites, such as carrots and celery, for serving
Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Cut a thin slice from the top of the bread to expose the inside. With a paring knife, cut out the center of the bread to make a bread shell about 1-inch thick.
- Cut the bread top and center into cubes and set aside.
- Combine the cream cheese, mayonnaise, sour cream, chopped jalapeno and garlic in a food processor and process until smooth. Add the spinach and artichokes and pulse until chunky. Add the parsley, all but 1 tablespoon of the red peppers, 1 1/4 cup cheese, 1/2 teaspoon salt and some pepper and pulse just until combined.
- Spoon the mixture into the bread bowl and top with the remaining 1/4 cup cheese, reserved red peppers and finely chopped jalapeno. Place the bread on a baking sheet. Brush the bread all over with olive oil and bake until hot and bubbly, 25 to 30 minutes.
- Serve with the bread cubes, baguette, crackers and crudites.
