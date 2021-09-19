Live

"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 9/19

Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Ted Koppel visits a North Carolina town that has fashioned itself as a real-life Mayberry, from "The Andy Griffith Show." Plus: Tracy Smith profiles actor James Brolin; Mo Rocca sits down with Anderson Cooper to discuss his new book on the family history of the Vanderbilts; Martha Teichner finds out how dialogue coaches put the accent on an actor's performance; Serena Altschul and Lee Cowan check out new offerings at museums and multiplexes this fall; and John Blackstone examines the late artist Christo's posthumous project – a wrapped Arc de Triomphe.
