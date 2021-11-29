Live

Watch CBSN Live

Avatars that tell your story after you're gone

Companies are creating bots, holograms and video renditions that will enable you to "talk" to succeeding generations. Correspondent David Pogue looks into how technology is giving some people virtual immortality.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.