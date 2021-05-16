Live

Watch CBSN Live

Rocket fire, bombings in Gaza intensify

Israeli bombings and Hamas rocket fire continued overnight, following an intense day which saw a 15-story building in the heart of Gaza reduced to rubble by Israeli fighter jets. Correspondent Imtiaz Tyab reports from Tel Aviv.
