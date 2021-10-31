Scenes from New York Comic Con 2021
Earlier this month hundreds of fans lined up to attend New York Comic Con, its first time back in the Javits Center since the coronavirus pandemic began.
With COVID-19 protocols in place, cosplayers came ready to show off their costumes and, as CBS News' Nia Stevens reports, get back to some form of normalcy.
The Mandolorian
"This is the way."
Grogu, a.k.a. Baby Yoda
The Child says it's snack time.
"The Little Mermaid"
Kelie Hammond as Ursula. "I miss this so much. I get a little overwhelmed with emotion just being here!"
Halo
It took Doug eight months on and off to build his first foam costume, of Masterchief from "Halo," in time for NYCC. "Un-friggin-believable!"
A VERY Dark Knight
The Batman of New York is a rich kid with issues. Lots of issues.
"Legend of the Hidden Temple"
Contestants from "Legend of the Hidden Temple."
"The choices are yours and yours alone!"
Pumpkin People
Spicing up Comic Con.
Hela
Hela, from "Thor: Ragnarok."
When your little brother acts up and you take his favorite toy
Dr. Facilier
The witch doctor Dr. Facilier (from "The Princess and the Frog") welcomes you to the other side.
"Pokemon"
Ash, Misty, and Pikachu, from "Pokemon."
Omni Man and Invincible
The apple doesn't fall far from the tree … but it is thrown halfway across the planet and torn to shreds.
"Star Wars"
Some Jedi get in on the action.
Wanda Maximoff
Taking "Be the star of your own sitcom" to a whole 'nother level.
Sokka and Katara
Sokka and Katara, from "Avatar: The Last Airbender."
A family that fights together stays together.
Master Roshi
Roshi, a martial arts master, from "Dragon Ball."
Princess Azula, Mai, and Prince Zuko
It's simple: don't mess with the Fire Nation.
Sasuke Uchiha
Sasuke Uchiha (from "Naruto"). Anti-heroes don't get enough love.
Loki
The TVA is on the hunt for another variant.
Carnage and Venom
Carnage and Venom take in the Javits Center.
Kitana
Kitana (from "Mortal Kombat").
"My Hero Academia"
Izuku Midoriya and Himiko Togaq, from "My Hero Academia."
These cosplayers came prepared with their mask-friendly costumes.
Persephone
Persephone, from "Lore of Olympus."
Cosplayer Tiffany Knight had more fun preparing for this year's festivities because of the time off, saying she appreciates being around friends and others in the cosplay community.
Handsome Squidward
Handsome Squidward, from "SpongeBob SquarePants."
Archer
Fran (from "Final Fantasy").
Aang and Raven
Avatars Aang and Raven.
Crew
The Red Death, Murder Machine and the Devastator ("The Dark Knights").
The Batman Who Laughs
The Batman Who Laughs, from the Dark Multiverse.
Brother Voodoo and Capital Marvel
Brother Voodoo and Capital Marvel (a.k.a. Monica Rambueau).
Harry Crosland and his wife, Gina John-Crosland, were a little leery to attend in the beginning, but with COVID-19 protocols in New York City and safety measures in place, they were comfortable.
Aang
African-inspired Avatar Aang.
"I forgot the energy that this place has," said cosplayer Addie Jenkins. "Coming back was a bit nerve-racking at first, but there is no place like Comic Con. That niceness and sincerity from the crowd is what it's all about."
Demogorgon
The Demogorgon, from "Stranger Things."
See you in the Upside Down!