Scenes from New York Comic Con 2021

/ CBS NEWS

ny-comic-con-img-8192.jpg
Nia Stevens/CBS News

Earlier this month hundreds of fans lined up to attend New York Comic Con, its first time back in the Javits Center since the coronavirus pandemic began. 

With COVID-19 protocols in place, cosplayers came ready to show off their costumes and, as CBS News' Nia Stevens reports, get back to some form of normalcy. 

The Mandolorian

img-8342.jpg
Nia Stevens/CBS News

"This is the way."

Grogu, a.k.a. Baby Yoda

img-8348.jpg
Nia Stevens/CBS News

The Child says it's snack time.

"The Little Mermaid"

img-8173.jpg
Nia Stevens/CBS News

Kelie Hammond as Ursula. "I miss this so much. I get a little overwhelmed with emotion just being here!"

Halo

img-8205.jpg
Nia Stevens/CBS News

It took Doug eight months on and off to build his first foam costume, of Masterchief from "Halo," in time for NYCC. "Un-friggin-believable!"

A VERY Dark Knight

img-8217.jpg
Nia Stevens/CBS News

The Batman of New York is a rich kid with issues. Lots of issues. 

"Legend of the Hidden Temple"

img-8282.jpg
Nia Stevens/CBS News

Contestants from "Legend of the Hidden Temple." 

"The choices are yours and yours alone!" 

Pumpkin People

img-8312.jpg
Nia Stevens/CBS News

Spicing up Comic Con. 

Hela

img-8395.jpg
Nia Stevens/CBS News

Hela, from "Thor: Ragnarok."

When your little brother acts up and you take his favorite toy

Dr. Facilier

nas5238.jpg
Nia Stevens/CBS News

The witch doctor Dr. Facilier (from "The Princess and the Frog") welcomes you to the other side. 

"Pokemon"

img-8322.jpg
Nia Stevens/CBS News

Ash, Misty, and Pikachu, from "Pokemon."

Omni Man and Invincible

img-8333.jpg
Nia Stevens/CBS News

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree … but it is thrown halfway across the planet and torn to shreds.

"Star Wars"

img-8355.jpg
Nia Stevens/CBS News

Some Jedi get in on the action. 

Wanda Maximoff

img-8360.jpg
Nia Stevens/CBS News

Taking "Be the star of your own sitcom" to a whole 'nother level. 

Sokka and Katara

img-8404.jpg
Nia Stevens/CBS News

Sokka and Katara, from "Avatar: The Last Airbender." 

A family that fights together stays together. 

Master Roshi

img-8409.jpg
Nia Stevens/CBS News

Roshi, a martial arts master, from "Dragon Ball."

Princess Azula, Mai, and Prince Zuko

img-8482.jpg
Nia Stevens/CBS News

It's simple: don't mess with the Fire Nation. 

Sasuke Uchiha

img-8501.jpg
Nia Stevens/CBS News

Sasuke Uchiha (from "Naruto"). Anti-heroes don't get enough love. 

Loki

img-8492.jpg
Nia Stevens/CBS News

The TVA is on the hunt for another variant.

Carnage and Venom

nas5243.jpg
Nia Stevens/CBS News

Carnage and Venom take in the Javits Center. 

Kitana

img-8143.jpg
Nia Stevens/CBS News

Kitana (from "Mortal Kombat"). 

"My Hero Academia"

img-8157.jpg
Nia Stevens/CBS News

Izuku Midoriya  and Himiko Togaq, from "My Hero Academia."

These cosplayers came prepared with their mask-friendly costumes. 

Persephone

img-8166.jpg
Nia Stevens/CBS News

Persephone, from "Lore of Olympus."

Cosplayer Tiffany Knight had more fun preparing for this year's festivities because of the time off, saying she appreciates being around friends and others in the cosplay community. 

Handsome Squidward

img-8177.jpg
Nia Stevens/CBS News

Handsome Squidward, from "SpongeBob SquarePants."

Archer

img-8418.jpg
Nia Stevens/CBS News

Fran (from "Final Fantasy"). 

Aang and Raven

img-8180.jpg
Nia Stevens/CBS News

Avatars Aang and Raven.

Crew

img-8198.jpg
Nia Stevens/CBS News

The Red Death, Murder Machine and the Devastator ("The Dark Knights"). 

The Batman Who Laughs

img-8199.jpg
Nia Stevens/CBS News

The Batman Who Laughs, from the Dark Multiverse. 

Brother Voodoo and Capital Marvel

img-8214.jpg
Nia Stevens/CBS News

Brother Voodoo and Capital Marvel (a.k.a. Monica Rambueau). 

Harry Crosland and his wife, Gina John-Crosland, were a little leery to attend in the beginning, but with COVID-19 protocols in New York City and safety measures in place, they were comfortable. 

Aang

img-8238.jpg
Nia Stevens/CBS News

African-inspired Avatar Aang. 

"I forgot the energy that this place has," said cosplayer Addie Jenkins. "Coming back was a bit nerve-racking at first, but there is no place like Comic Con. That niceness and sincerity from the crowd is what it's all about."

Demogorgon

img-8241.jpg
Nia Stevens/CBS News

The Demogorgon, from "Stranger Things."

See you in the Upside Down!

First published on October 31, 2021 / 12:54 PM

