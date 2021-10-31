Scenes from New York Comic Con 2021





Nia Stevens/CBS News Earlier this month hundreds of fans lined up to attend New York Comic Con, its first time back in the Javits Center since the coronavirus pandemic began. With COVID-19 protocols in place, cosplayers came ready to show off their costumes and, as CBS News' Nia Stevens reports, get back to some form of normalcy.

The Mandolorian Nia Stevens/CBS News "This is the way."

Grogu, a.k.a. Baby Yoda Nia Stevens/CBS News The Child says it's snack time.

"The Little Mermaid" Nia Stevens/CBS News Kelie Hammond as Ursula. "I miss this so much. I get a little overwhelmed with emotion just being here!"

Halo Nia Stevens/CBS News It took Doug eight months on and off to build his first foam costume, of Masterchief from "Halo," in time for NYCC. "Un-friggin-believable!"

A VERY Dark Knight Nia Stevens/CBS News The Batman of New York is a rich kid with issues. Lots of issues.

"Legend of the Hidden Temple" Nia Stevens/CBS News Contestants from "Legend of the Hidden Temple." "The choices are yours and yours alone!"

Pumpkin People Nia Stevens/CBS News Spicing up Comic Con.

Hela Nia Stevens/CBS News Hela, from "Thor: Ragnarok." When your little brother acts up and you take his favorite toy

Dr. Facilier Nia Stevens/CBS News The witch doctor Dr. Facilier (from "The Princess and the Frog") welcomes you to the other side.

"Pokemon" Nia Stevens/CBS News Ash, Misty, and Pikachu, from "Pokemon."

Omni Man and Invincible Nia Stevens/CBS News The apple doesn't fall far from the tree … but it is thrown halfway across the planet and torn to shreds.

"Star Wars" Nia Stevens/CBS News Some Jedi get in on the action.

Wanda Maximoff Nia Stevens/CBS News Taking "Be the star of your own sitcom" to a whole 'nother level.

Sokka and Katara Nia Stevens/CBS News Sokka and Katara, from "Avatar: The Last Airbender." A family that fights together stays together.

Master Roshi Nia Stevens/CBS News Roshi, a martial arts master, from "Dragon Ball."

Princess Azula, Mai, and Prince Zuko Nia Stevens/CBS News It's simple: don't mess with the Fire Nation.

Sasuke Uchiha Nia Stevens/CBS News Sasuke Uchiha (from "Naruto"). Anti-heroes don't get enough love.

Loki Nia Stevens/CBS News The TVA is on the hunt for another variant.

Carnage and Venom Nia Stevens/CBS News Carnage and Venom take in the Javits Center.

Kitana Nia Stevens/CBS News Kitana (from "Mortal Kombat").

"My Hero Academia" Nia Stevens/CBS News Izuku Midoriya and Himiko Togaq, from "My Hero Academia." These cosplayers came prepared with their mask-friendly costumes.

Persephone Nia Stevens/CBS News Persephone, from "Lore of Olympus." Cosplayer Tiffany Knight had more fun preparing for this year's festivities because of the time off, saying she appreciates being around friends and others in the cosplay community.

Handsome Squidward Nia Stevens/CBS News Handsome Squidward, from "SpongeBob SquarePants."

Archer Nia Stevens/CBS News Fran (from "Final Fantasy").

Aang and Raven Nia Stevens/CBS News Avatars Aang and Raven.

Crew Nia Stevens/CBS News The Red Death, Murder Machine and the Devastator ("The Dark Knights").

The Batman Who Laughs Nia Stevens/CBS News The Batman Who Laughs, from the Dark Multiverse.

Brother Voodoo and Capital Marvel Nia Stevens/CBS News Brother Voodoo and Capital Marvel (a.k.a. Monica Rambueau). Harry Crosland and his wife, Gina John-Crosland, were a little leery to attend in the beginning, but with COVID-19 protocols in New York City and safety measures in place, they were comfortable.

Aang Nia Stevens/CBS News African-inspired Avatar Aang. "I forgot the energy that this place has," said cosplayer Addie Jenkins. "Coming back was a bit nerve-racking at first, but there is no place like Comic Con. That niceness and sincerity from the crowd is what it's all about."