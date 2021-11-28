CBS News App
Black Friday 2021
CBSN Live Stream
CBS Newsletters
CBS News Full Episodes
Anti-Asian Racism In Mississippi Delta
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Hopes and concerns over a new Alzheimer's drug
Fauci warns of "potential" for new COVID-19 wave
The oldest trees on Earth
World scurries to contain new COVID "variant of concern"
Ahmaud Arbery's mother fulfills promise: "I will get justice"
Fauci says he "would not be surprised" if new COVID variant is in U.S.
News crew security guard dies after being shot during attempted robbery
Stray bullet kills man eating Thanksgiving dinner inside home
U.K. tightens COVID rules after 2 cases of new variant reported in Britain
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Search
Search
Login
Live
Watch CBSN Live
One wedding guest's tears of joy
Troy and Catie Hudson, of Denver, say their wedding was going just as they planned, until the reception, when a member of the wedding party – Catie's 9-year-old brother, Gus – stole the show. Steve Hartman reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On