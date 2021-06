Stephen King on "Lisey's Story," writing process At 73, the bestselling author of horror and suspense has adapted his 2006 novel "Lisey's Story" into an Apple TV miniseries. Stephen King talks with "Sunday Morning" anchor Jane Pauley about maintaining his prodigious output; what his early success with "Carrie" meant for his mother; and how a box left behind by his late father changed the course of his life.