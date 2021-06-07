"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 6/6 Jane Pauley hosts "Behind the Badge," a special edition of "Sunday Morning" that explores issues of policing in America and around the world. Stories include: Ted Koppel on police rebuilding trust in their communities; Seth Doane on how European police training differs from training in America; Mark Whitaker interviews Bill Bratton, former police commissioner in Boston, New York City and Los Angeles; Lucy Craft goes on patrol with police in Tokyo; Steve Hartman revisits stories of police who wear a badge over a loving heart; and Lee Cowan meets an Iowa police chief who is also a pastor.