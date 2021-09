From rescues to rescuers: Training search dogs It takes a special kind of dog to become an expert in the art of finding people trapped in rubble. That's why Wilma Melville founded the National Disaster Search Dog Foundation, which trains both firefighters and canines – typically, dogs that are rescues themselves – to work at the sites of natural disasters, building collapses and terror attacks, such as Ground Zero in New York City following 9/11. Correspondent Luke Burbank talks with Melville about her mission.