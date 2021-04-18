Brothers Osborne on their long journey, of music and identity The country music duo Brothers Osborne began their musical education early, but their success in Nashville wasn't assured until they joined together, with the hit single "Rum" in 2014, followed by their album, "Pawn Shop." "CBS This Morning" co-host Anthony Mason talked with John Osborne about how he overcame a crippling anxiety that caused the brothers to cancel shows; and TJ Osborne, who recently came out as gay, about that news' effects on their fan base.