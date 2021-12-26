Live

Hail and farewell: Those we lost in 2021

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the creative, inspiring and newsworthy men and women who passed away this year, who'd touched us in unforgettable ways, and left us with wisdom, love, and the satisfaction of lives well-lived. Lee Cowan reports.
