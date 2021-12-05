Live

"Sex and the City" author Candace Bushnell's next chapter

New York City has inspired Candace Bushnell for decades. Now, the author of "Sex and the City" is appearing Off-Broadway in a one-woman show titled "Is There Still Sex in the City?" It traces her career from newspaper columnist to creator of an international TV hit (which has inspired a new sequel series, "And Just Like That…"). Bushnell talks with "CBS Mornings: Saturday" co-host Michelle Miller about how Carrie Bradshaw and friends changed her life – or did they?
