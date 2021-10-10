Louise Penny & Hillary Rodham Clinton, co-authors Bestselling mystery writer Louise Penny and former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton forged a friendship having experienced loss – Penny, of her husband; Clinton, of an election; and together, of a beloved mutual friend. Together they've collaborated on a novel, "State of Terror." Correspondent Martha Teichner talks with Clinton and Penny about how co-writing the ripped-from-the-headlines conspiracy thriller during the pandemic, featuring two middle-aged female heroes, was a form of therapy for both.