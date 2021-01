Kamala Harris on the job ahead In part one of our two-part interview with the Vice President-Elect, Kamala Harris talks with "Sunday Morning" host Jane Pauley about her role in this unique moment in history. The former prosecutor, attorney general and U.S. Senator also looks back at the many "firsts" of her career; her debates with her mother about optimism vs. realism; and the January 6th assault on our democracy on Capitol Hill.