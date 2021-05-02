Live

Watch CBSN Live

"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 5/2

Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Susan Spencer looks at the changing nature of work as employees prepare to head back to the office (maybe). Plus: Faith Salie explores the trails blazed by National Public Radio as it turns 50; Tracy Smith talks with Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish about their new film, “Here Today”; Ted Koppel examines how “cancel culture” serves the outrage of both the left and the right; Luke Burbank goes behind the scenes of a COVID-friendly "space bubble" concert by The Flaming Lips; David Pogue interviews the artist behind a massive art installation at New York‘s LaGuardia Airport; and Nancy Giles meets a dog who, thanks to its speech-language pathologist human, has learned to “talk.”
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.