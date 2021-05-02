"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 5/2 Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Susan Spencer looks at the changing nature of work as employees prepare to head back to the office (maybe). Plus: Faith Salie explores the trails blazed by National Public Radio as it turns 50; Tracy Smith talks with Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish about their new film, “Here Today”; Ted Koppel examines how “cancel culture” serves the outrage of both the left and the right; Luke Burbank goes behind the scenes of a COVID-friendly "space bubble" concert by The Flaming Lips; David Pogue interviews the artist behind a massive art installation at New York‘s LaGuardia Airport; and Nancy Giles meets a dog who, thanks to its speech-language pathologist human, has learned to “talk.”