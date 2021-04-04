Live

Watch CBSN Live

"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 4/4

Hosted by Tracy Smith. In our cover story, Susan Spencer talks with experts on why conflicts arise, and in what ways conflict can be good and productive. Plus: Tracy Smith talks with Hunter Biden about his new memoir, "Beautiful Things"; singer Carrie Underwood discusses her new album of gospel standards, "My Savior," with Michelle Miller; Lesley Stahl interviews retiring Washington Post executive editor Marty Baron; Elizabeth Palmer explores the lore of opulent Fabergé eggs; Conor Knighton checks out vaccination efforts for rabbits against a fatal virus; and Seth Doane examines the resurrection of sacred music from Renaissance-era Florence, unheard in more than 400 years.
