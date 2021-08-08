Live

Watch CBSN Live

Passage: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week, including Col. Dave Severance, commander of the Marine regiment that raised the U.S. flag on the Island of Iwo Jima during the bloody World War II battle.
