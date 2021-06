Walking the beat in Japan, a "heaven for cops" Japan's low crime rate may be traced in part to its homogenous society and gun-free culture, but also to the ways in which its police have pushed the envelope on community relations. Correspondent Lucy Craft went on patrol with Tokyo's ubiquitous and helpful police officers, whose guns remain holstered, and whose job includes everything from listening to marital spats, to operating the world's largest lost-and-found.