Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish on comedy, friendship, and a bat mitzvah Billy Crystal co-wrote, directed and stars in "Here Today," in which he plays a legendary comedy writer opposite Tiffany Haddish as a young singer – two of the funniest people on the planet here having to deal with a completely un-funny situation. Their on-screen chemistry trades on their very real off-screen bond, as correspondent Tracy Smith learned firsthand.