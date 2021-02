What do the stars predict for Super Bowl LV? Astrology has had adherents going back to ancient Mesopotamia. So, what do the stars foretell for tonight's NFL championship game? Correspondent Rita Braver checks in with some of today's leading astrologers (including "Sports Sorceress" Andrea Mallis, Tracey Rogers and Susan Miller), and finds out why the pandemic has brought them more business than ever before – a development they could not see coming.