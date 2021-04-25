"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 4/25 Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Tracy Smith looks at how the movie industry is primed to welcome audiences back into theaters after a year of closures. Plus: Martha Teichner examines the repercussions of the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin murder trial; Lee Cowan talks with singer Merry Clayton, who has come back following a devastating car accident; Ben Mankiewicz visits Oscar-winning actor Jon Voight; Mo Rocca snaps fingers with "West Side Story" star Russ Tamblyn; Jim Axelrod discusses the new book about swindler Bernie Madoff, "Madoff Talks" with its author, Jim Campbell; and David Pogue checks out Cameo, a service that offers fans personalized videos from celebrities.