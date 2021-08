Wine cellar in the sea About a mile off the coast of Santa Barbara, Calif., a sunken treasure of wine is aging under the waves, gently rocked and chilled by the ocean currents. Correspondent Ben Tracy talks with Emanuele Azzaretto, co-founder of Ocean Fathoms, about laying down fine wines in the murky depths, where bottles retain their bouquet – and gain an artful flourish of sea shell adornments.