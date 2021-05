Ewan McGregor on recreating the life, and obsessions, of "Halston" The actor who rose to fame with "Trainspotting" and wielded a light saber as Obi-Wan Kenobi, is now starring as a '70s icon, fashion designer Halston, in a new Netflix series. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with Ewan McGregor about how he prepared for the role; his familiarity with his character's addiction; and about returning to the "Star Wars" universe in a new TV series.