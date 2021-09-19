Live

The New Season in Music: Most-anticipated new albums

/ CBS News

The New Season: Music premieres for Fall 2021
The New Season: Music premieres for Fall 2021... 00:54

Here are five of the most-anticipated albums of the fall, according to Pitchfork Magazine:

Lil Nas X: "Montero" (September 17)

Watch the music video for Lil Nan X's "Sun Goes Down":

Lil Nas X - SUN GOES DOWN (Official Video) by LilNasXVEVO on YouTube

Coldplay: "Music of the Spheres" (October 15)

Watch the music video for Coldplay's "Higher Power":

Coldplay - Higher Power (Official Video) by Coldplay on YouTube

Finneas: "Optimist" (October 15)

Watch the music video from Finneas' "A Concert Six Months From Now":

FINNEAS - A Concert Six Months From Now (Official Music Video) by FINNEASVEVO on YouTube

Diana Ross: "Thank You" (November 5)

Diana Ross performs the title track from her album, 'Thank You":

Diana Ross - Thank You (Audio) by DianaRossVEVO on YouTube

Taylor Swift: "Red (Taylor's Version)" (November 19)

Listen to Taylor Swift's just-released recording of "Wildest Dreams (Taylor's Version)," originally recorded in 2014, one of the singer's re-recordings of her Big Machine Records catalog:

Taylor Swift - Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version) (Official Audio) by TaylorSwiftVEVO on YouTube

Upcoming Tours:

Musicians are back on stage
Musicians are back on stage 129 photos

The Eagles: "Hotel California Tour" (through November 2021)

Maluma: "Papi Juancho Tour" (U.S. dates through October 2021)

Sheryl Crow (through June 2022)

James Taylor & His All-Star Band (through July 2022)

Billie Eilish: "Happier Than Ever World Tour" (U.S. dates through April 2022)

The Weeknd: "The After Hours Tour" (starting January 2022)

