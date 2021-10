Huma Abedin speaks out In her first television interview, Huma Abedin talks with "CBS Evening News" anchor Norah O'Donnell about her extraordinary journey – from the pinnacles of power, as a longtime aide to Hillary Rodham Clinton, to the depths of public scandal, as the wife of disgraced former Congressman Anthony Weiner. Abedin discusses her book, "Both/And: My Life in Many Worlds," and opens up about her fears that Weiner's sexting transgressions may have cost Clinton the presidency.