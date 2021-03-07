Extremism in the ranks: Vets and the insurrection A surprising number of people arrested for participating in the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol are military veterans, whose skill sets were deployed to break through and overwhelm the Capitol Police and occupy our seat of government. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin talks with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, former FBI Agent Tom O'Connor, and George Washington University's Seamus Hughes about the role of the extremist group Oath Keepers in the deadly attack, and how the Pentagon is still coming to grips with veterans who become radicalized.