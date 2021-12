"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 12/26 Hosted by Jane Pauley. Lee Cowan says "Hail and Farewell" to some of the notable figures who left us this year. Also: Conor Knighton looks at the universal appeal of the John Denver song, "Take Me Home, Country Roads"; Lesley Stahl talks with actor Peter Dinklage about taking on the role of "Cyrano"; Mo Rocca explores Beethoven's monumental Ninth Symphony; and Seth Doane tours the repairs being made on Notre Dame Cathedral following the devastating 2019 fire.