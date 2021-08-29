Live

"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 8/29

Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Lee Cowan finds out how one Iowa town is fighting for an Afghan immigrant who served with U.S. forces. Also: Ted Koppel looks at the epidemic of gun violence in Baltimore; Faith Salie sits down with "Top Chef" host Padma Lakshmi; Anthony Mason talks with David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash; David Martin digs into the controversy surrounding former Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher, acquitted of war crime charges; and Lilia Luciano visits an exhibition of Latinx art at El Museo del Barrio in New York.
