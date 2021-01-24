Pa. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman looms tall – in person and in politics John Fetterman, the 6'8" lieutenant-governor of Pennsylvania, is a blunt-talking, self-described progressive intent on breaking through with swing voters, many of whom backed Donald Trump. Contributor Mark Whitaker talks with Fetterman about his efforts to revitalize Pennsylvania's Rust Belt; his outspoken defense against election-related conspiracy theories; and his unabashed Twitter feed that mixes mockery with cold, hard facts.