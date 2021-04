Merry Clayton's inspiring gift to the world The gospel, rock and soul singer, renowned as a backup artist for some of the world's leading musical acts, got some long-overdue public awareness from the 2013 documentary "20 Feet From Stardom." Now, years after losing both legs in a car accident, Merry Clayton has made a triumphant return to the recording studio for her new album, "Beautiful Scars." Correspondent Lee Cowan reports.