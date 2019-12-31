Live updates: House set to send impeachment articles to Senate
Pelosi selected seven House members to prosecute the case against the president in the Senate.
During the Senate trial, House members selected as impeachment managers will argue the case for removing President Trump.
The House is expected to vote on the resolution designating impeachment managers later on Wednesday.
Democrats released select material from a "voluminous record of data" gleaned primarily from Lev Parnas' cell phones.
Senior White House officials say they increasingly believe that at least four Republicans, and likely more, will vote to call witnesses.
The trial is expected to last three to five weeks.
Trump says he might have to invoke executive privilege to keep former national security adviser John Bolton from testifying in his Senate impeachment trial.
Pelosi said Friday there would be a vote next week on a resolution to designate impeachment managers and deliver the articles
"I'm not holding them indefinitely. I will send them over when I'm ready and that will probably be soon," Pelosi said.
"We have the votes, once the impeachment trial has begun, to pass a resolution," McConnell said.
"I have concluded that, if the Senate issues a subpoena for my testimony, I am prepared to testify," Bolton said.
Graham wants to change Senate rules to let the impeachment trial begin if Pelosi doesn't transmit the articles of impeachment to the Senate.
The House Judiciary Committee faced off against the Justice Department in a pair of cases that stem from former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
McConnell said on the Senate floor that House Democrats have "done enough damage," and their turn is over, but he added that the Senate "can't hold a trial without the articles" of impeachment.
Lev Parnas, an associate of Rudy Giuliani who was indicted in October, is asking a court for permission to turn over materials from his home and iPhone.
The secretary of state will travel to Kiev, Ukraine, on Friday as part of a five-country swing.
Some Republicans and President Trump have floated subpoenaing Joe and Hunter Biden to appear before the Senate.
Alaska's Lisa Murkowski says there should be distance between the White House and Senate, not the "total coordination" McConnell promised.
Minority Leader Chuck Schumer wants some of the evidence that the White House blocked the House from seeing.
In an interview, the Housing and Urban Development Secretary spoke out about the impeachment of President Trump and the concept of reparations for slavery.
Schumer cited a newly revealed email from White House aide Michael Duffey as evidence for why witnesses should be called in the Senate's impeachment trial.
The Maryland Democratic senator defended Pelosi's decision not to send the articles of impeachment immediately to the Senate.
The Republican senator accused the House of presenting a "half-baked" case against President Trump.
Klobuchar said Democrats must hold another debate before the Iowa caucuses, even if it coincides with the Senate's impeachment trial.
White House lawyers are considering the argument because Pelosi did not immediately deliver articles to the Senate
They addressed a disputed December 2018 meeting, during which Warren claims Sanders told her a woman couldn't win in 2020. After the debate, the two candidates appeared to have a tense conversation caught by cameras.
This week, on "Intelligence Matters," the director of the Defense Intelligence Agency talks about technological challenges the U.S. military is grappling with, as well as aftermath of strike on Soleimani.
The motion comes more than a year after Flynn testified to his guilt under oath.
On Monday, Warren claimed that Sanders had told her in 2018 that a woman couldn't win the presidency.