"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 6/20

Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, NPR's Allison Aubrey looks into how mRNA technology is being used beyond COVID vaccinations. Plus: Rita Braver sits down with late-night TV host Seth Meyers; Kelefa Sanneh talks with Malcolm Gladwell about his latest book, "The Bomber Mafia"; David Begnaud interviews memoirist Trent Preszler about how building a canoe is rebuilding a relationship with his late father; Imtiaz Tyab interviews the producer and stars of the acclaimed British TV series, "It's a Sin"; Mark Whitaker looks at the issue of reparations to address the racial wealth gap; and Bobby Flay introduces us to the next generation of cooking stars.
