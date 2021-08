A 101-year-old lobster lady Virginia Oliver has been lobstering on and off since the age of seven – and is now, at 101, Maine's oldest lobster trapper. Three days a week, May through November, she is out working on Penobscot Bay, tackling one of the most hazardous jobs there is, alongside her 78-year-old son, Max. Steve Hartman joined the pair of old salts at sea.